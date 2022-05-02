Armenian PM congratulates Arab leaders on Eid al-Fitr

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has send congratulatory messages to a number of Arab leaders on the occasion of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

PM Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein is King of Jordan, Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad and Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister Pashinyan wished the leaders of the countries good health and happiness, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the peoples of the above-mentioned countries.