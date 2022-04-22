Armenian exhibition launched at Venice Biennale

The Armenian exhibition was opened within the framework of the Venice Biennale on April 21, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

This year Armenia presents an exhibition titled “Gharib” by Lithuanian-Armenian artist Andrius Arutiunian.

Embassy Counselor Christina Mehrabekyan made an opening speech at the event, noting that the Armenian people, deprived of their homeland and cut off from their own roots, are more than familiar with the meaning of “gharib” (pilgrim).

“Today, the Armenians of Artsakh again live under the threat of ethnic cleansing and intimidation,” he added, noting that one of the most important missions of culture is to exclude indifference, to pay special attention to problems and seek solutions.

RA Deputy Minister of Culture Arayik Khzmalyan was also present at the event.