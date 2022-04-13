Armenia sees the settlement of the Artsakh issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship – FM

The phone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“We discussed the mechanisms of creation of the bilateral commission on delimitation and border security, as well as the start of negotiations on a possible peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan,” Mirzoyan said.

He said Armenia sees the settlement of the Karabakh issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

“No one has annulled the decision of the conference which saw the establishment of that format, and the decision remains in force,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Unfortunately, he said, the relations between the co-chairing countries are not conducive to organizing a discussion between the three, and added that “we cannot allow a vacuum to be created in that regard.”