Akis Dagazian appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Thessaloniki

Chairman of the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Greece Akis Dagazian has been appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Thessaloniki.

On Sunday Mr. Dagazian was received by Armenia’s Minister of Economy Mr. Vahan Kerobyan.

The interlocutors discussed the Chamber’s proposals for the further development of the Greek – Armenian trade and economic relations.