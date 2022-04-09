Armenia, Slovakia sign Agreement on Economic Cooperation

An Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Slovak Republic was signed today by Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Ambassador of Slovakia to Armenia Miroslav Hacek



The agreement envisages the development and diversification of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. It enables the development and deepening of long-term economic relations between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, in areas such as industry, tourism, energy, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, transport and infrastructure, environmental protection, information and communication technology. etc.

The Joint Slovak-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation will be the instrument for fulfilling the content of the Agreement. Its establishment and start of activities is one of the closest tasks for both parties.



During the meeting that preceded the signing ceremony, Minister Kerobyan presented the priorities of the Armenian economy. The parties discussed the areas in which it is possible to develop effective bilateral cooperation. These include metallurgy, mechanical engineering, microelectronics, rubber production, jewelry, textile industry, pharmaceuticals.