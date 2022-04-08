OSCE welcomes meeting of leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

OSCE’s Polish Chairmanship has welcomed the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels.

“The OSCE Chairmanship welcomes the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the aegis of the President of the European Council and launching of the process toward the possible peace agreement.,” the Chairmanship said in a Twitter post.

“The Chairman-in-Office stands ready to assist in all efforts to ensure a stable and peaceful environment in the South Caucasus,” the post reads.