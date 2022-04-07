Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to form bilateral commission on delimitation by the end of April

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting in Brussels.



Nikol Pashinyan referred to the situation in Artsakh and the humanitarian issues caused by the recent actions of the Azerbaijani military units.



Issues related to the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26, 2021, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the trilateral meeting in Brussels on December 14 were discussed.



As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to set up a bilateral commission on delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by the end of April, in accordance with the agreement reached in Sochi on November 26, 2021, which will be responsible for ensuring security and stability along the border.



The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan instructed the Foreign Ministers to start preparations for peace talks between the two countries.