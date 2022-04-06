US imposes sanctions against Putin’s family

The US has imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including his daughters, the BBC reports.

The list also includes the family of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and major banks.

Russia says, without evidence, the images are staged by Kyiv officials.

Asked why the US was targeting Mr Putin’s daughters, a senior Biden administration official said the US thought they could be in control of some of their father’s assets.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them.”

The US sanctions announced by the White House include: