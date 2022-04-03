Putin congratulates Armenian President, PM on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and noted that the two states have accumulated significant experience in cooperation in all areas.



“A meaningful political dialogue is being maintained between Russia and Armenia, fruitful cooperation is developing in trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and many other areas,” the message reads.

“Moscow and Yerevan are coordinating efforts within the framework of the CSTO , the EurAsEC, the CIS and other international structures. Consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements reached in 2020 and 2021 contributes to strengthening security and stability in the South Caucasus region,” Putin noted.

In addition, the Russian President expressed confidence that “further strengthening of friendly, allied Russian-Armenian ties meets the fundamental interests” of the peoples of both countries. Putin wished the President and Prime Minister of Armenia good health and success, and “peace and prosperity” to the citizens of the country.

Armenia and Russia signed a memorandum on the establishment of diplomatic relations exactly 30 years ago – on April 3, 1992, and have demonstrated close allied cooperation over the past decades.