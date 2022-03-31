Putin holds phone conversations with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin’s press service reports. The situation in Narono, the topic of conversation was the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed with an emphasis on solving practical problems to ensure security and stability in the region. The importance of consistent implementation of all the provisions of the tripartite Statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was confirmed,” the text of the message says.

It is noted that the leaders agreed on further contacts.