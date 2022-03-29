No major ceasefire violations during the day, situation remains tense – Artsakh InfoCenter

No significant ceasefire violations were reported along the entire line of contact during March 28, but the operative-tactical situation remained tense, Artsakh’s IncoCenter reports.



The Azerbaijani troops continue to remain in the strongholds of Karaglukh near Parukh, no change of positions were registered during the day.



The Artsakh Armed Forces have taken additional precautionary and restraining measures, especially in the direction of Karaglukh.

At the same time, work is underway with the command of the Russian peacekeeping force to force the Azerbaijani side to return to their starting positions.