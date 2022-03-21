Zelensky touts Jerusalem as “right place” for talks

Israel is making efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia and could potentially be a location for future top-level peace talks, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, the BBC reports.

“The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks,” Zelensky said in a video address to the Ukrainian people posted Sunday.

“We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem.”

“This is the right place to find peace, if possible,” he said.

Zelensky’s comments came after he addressed Israel’s parliament by video link on Sunday.