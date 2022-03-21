38 Armenian POWs and civilians still in Azerbaijani captivity – FM

Azerbaijan continues to illegally hold Armenian servicemen and civilians hostage, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararart Mirzoyan said at the sitting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

“Armenia continues to raise the issue of immediate release of the prisoners of war, captives and other detainees in different international formats,” the Foreign Minister noted.

He said there 38 Armenians are still held captive in Azerbaijan, three are civilians.

“The issue was on the agenda of the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in April 2021, the decision of the European Court of Human Rights on indication of interim measures also remains in force. On May 20, 2021, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for immediate release and repatriations of Armenian captives,” the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that the President of the European Commission, the Spokesperson for the Foreign and Security Policy, more than 100 Members of the European Parliament have also addressed the issue.

Minister Mirzoyan said the work in that direction continued and added that “there cannot be any international meeting of any level where the issue would not be raised.”