Turkey ‘happy to host’ any Zelensky and Putin meeting – Cavusoglu

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin could yet meet if the conditions to resolve the conflict are within reach, the BBC reports.

Speaking alongside Cavusoglu at a joint news conference in the western city of Lvov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that they had agreed to focus their efforts on setting up a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

“There is a possibility that the two leaders will meet if there is a ground for an agreement on the issues that we see as rapprochement,” Cavusoglu said. “We said yesterday that we would be happy to host.”

“It is necessary to prepare the groundwork for a meeting at the level of leaders as soon as possible. We have already announced that we are ready to act as housekeeper for this,” he added.

Kuleba told Çavuşoğlu that he hoped Turkey would be “among the countries” that could serve as a guarantor of any peace deal between the states.