13 Armenian tourism companies to participate in MITT exhibition in Moscow

Armenia will once again present its tourism potential at MITT Moscow annual tourism exhibition to be held March 15-17, the Tourism Committee of Armenia informs.



With the support of the Tourism Committee, 13 tourism companies from Armenia will take part in the exhibition.



MITT Moscow is the largest tourism exhibition in Russia and the CIS countries, which Armenia has participated in every year. Russia is one of the largest tourism markets for Armenia. 350,569 Russian tourists arrived in Armenia last year.



During the three days, the Armenian pavilion will present the variety of tourism offers of Armenia: adventure, gastronomic tourism, wine destinations, festivals, cultural values ​​of Armenia, etc.



Sisian Poghosyan, Head of the Tourism Committee is expected to hold meetings with Russian, CIS partners and representatives of the sphere to discuss the current challenges, the latter’s impact on tourism, the need to ensure continuity of cooperation between countries.