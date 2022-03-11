Azerbaijan’s provocations incited by Turkey: Ruben Safrastyan

Azerbaijan is intentionally aggravating the situation in the region, says Ruben Safrastyan, expert in Turkish studies.

“They are resuming the encroachment on both the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the territory of the Republic of Artsakh,” Safrastyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

“I think these provocations are coordinated with Turkey.. I don’t believe that in the current tense situation in the world Azerbaijan would take the actions without the consent of Turkey,” he said.

“Moreover, I think that the actions are not only coordinated with Turkey, but are incited by Turkey. My overall assessment is that these provocative actions of Azerbaijan pursue a long-term objective of ensuring that the Russian peacekeepers withdraw from Artsakh ahead of time,” he said.

The expert says “Turkey is yet to reach its utmost goal of pressing Russian out of the region to become the only important actor in the region.”