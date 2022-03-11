PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces use 120mm mortars as they target school area in Khnapat, Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 11, 2022, 11:08
The Azerbaijani armed forces used a mortar as they fired in the direction of Khnapat village, while in Taghavard they once again called to leave the village through a loudspeaker, Artsakh Police inform.

According to preliminary data, at around 10:20 am today, the Azerbaijani side fired two shells from 120-mm mortars in the direction of the school area of Khnapat village in Askeran region. No casualties are reported.

The Police report that from positions near the village of Taghavard in Martuni region, the Azerbaijani forces are calling on residents to leave.

Materials are being prepared in the regional police departments.

