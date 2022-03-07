Artsakh’s Defense Army reports regular ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

The statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that the units of the Defense Army opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions in the eastern direction is false and has nothing to do with reality, Artsakh’ s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In fact, the Ministry said, in recent days the ceasefire regime in the mentioned areas has been regularly violated by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Relevant information has been provided to the Russian peacekeeping command. No casualties are reported.