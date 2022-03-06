Azerbaijani forces open intensive fire in the direction of Artsakh’s Khramort

The Azerbaijani armed forces opened intensive fire in the direction of the village of Khramort in Artsakh’s Askeran region, the Prosecutor’s office informs.

In recent days, the Azerbaijani forces have been taking provocative actions inciting tensions at the positions adjacent to Khramort. Attempts are being made to disrupt the normal life of the village, the course of agricultural work, the organization of rural life.

After days of threat of use of force and psychological pressure, this morning the Azerbaijani side resorted to provocation, opening intensive fire in the direction of the Armenian side. The situation calmed down due to the rapid response of the Russian peacekeeping forces, the Prosecutor’s Office said.