Two Armenian POWs handed jail terms after sham trial in Baku

A court in Baku has handed prison terms to two Armenian prisoners of war in another sham trial. Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan have been sentenced to 19 and 18 years of imprisonment, respectively.

They will spend nine years in jail and will serve the rest of the term in a high-security penal colony.

They will be able to leave Azerbaijan “after serving the sentence.”

The two are charged with “terrorism,” and are accused of “illegally crossing the border” on May 27, 2021, and mining the roads in Karvachar region, which came under Azerbaijani control under a trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.