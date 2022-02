Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a new curfew for the Ukrainian capital from between 17:00 and 08:00 local time (15:00-06:00 GMT).

The measure, effective from today, replaces a previous curfew from 22:00 to 07:00.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Klitschko warned: “All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups.”