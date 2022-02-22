Office of Diaspora High Commissioner keeps in touch with Armenians in Donetsk and Lugansk

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is in constant contact with Armenian communities in Donetsk, Lugansk and surrounding areas.

About 2,000-3,000 Armenians live in Lugansk and about 25,000 Armenians live in Donetsk. There are Armenian Sunday schools and youth unions that operate in these communities, as well as the cultural and educational “Renaissance” Union. The Armenian church of the Holy Cross is located in Makiivka.

There is currently a curfew in the region and there are issues with the internet, water supply and fuel. At the same time, the community stays relatively calm. In many cases, the cities of Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don in Russia serve as a place of entry.

The nearest Consulate General of Armenia is located in Rostov-on-Don, where you can solve any problems with your documents.

The Consulate General’s hotline number is +7 863 207 67 51. In the Russian Federation, it’s possible to reach out to the Armenian Lawyers’ Association hotline, which provides legal assistance to those in need (+7 495 294 02 11). Our compatriots can also contact the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs by phone (+374 10 589155).