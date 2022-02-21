Armenian PM, Euronest PA Co-Chairs exchange views on regional and international security issues

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament and Vice-President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

The Prime Minister welcomed the holding of the sittings of the Bureau and the Committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan, noting that they are an important platform for the development of cooperation and dialogue. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the European Union is one of the strong partners of our country, emphasizing the existing cooperation in the effective implementation of democratic reforms.

According to the Prime Minister, the agenda of the development of democracy is one of the priorities of the Armenian Government, the steps in that direction will continue to be consistent and continuous.

Co-President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Andrius Kubilius stressed the fact of effective democratic reforms in Armenia and expressed hope that the Armenia-EU cooperation will continue to develop and deepen.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional and international security and stability issues. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented Armenia’s positions on the regional developments, the unblocking of communication routes, the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the results of the meetings held in Brussels mediated by the President of the European Council and the President of France, as well as the February 4 quadripartite video conference and the agreements reached. The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure the entry of the UNESCO mission and international humanitarian organizations into the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone aimed at the preservation of the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage.