Noel Gevor Mikaelyan defeats Kalenga for WBC silver

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 13, 2022, 14:10
Armenian-German professional boxer, cruiserweight Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-7, 20 KOs in a clash for the WBC silver title on Saturday night at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 119-109, Fight News reports.

