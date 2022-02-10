Armenia, Russia draft agreement on cooperation in cyber security

Armenian-Russian interdepartmental consultations on information security were held in Yerevan today.



During the consultations, the parties held a substantial exchange of views on all directions of cooperation on international and regional platforms, as well as ensuring information security in bilateral format.



Reference was made to the results of the first substantive discussion of the 2021-2025 Working Group on Open ICT Responsibility, established within the framework of the UN. The urgency of strengthening international cooperation in the fight against cyber crimes was stressed.



The importance of expanding efforts to ensure information security within the CIS, CSTO, as well as within the OSCE was reaffirmed.



Based on the results of the talks, a draft bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of cyber security was agreed at the expert level.