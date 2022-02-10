Angela Sarafyan to star in biblical fantasy ‘Hail Mary’

“House of Gucci” actor Jack Huston and Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld” will star in the “Hail Mary,” which is currently in production in Mexico City, Variety reports.

“Hail Mary” is described as a retelling of Mary and Joseph story, one that promises to alter “everything you thought you believed in.”

Here’s the official logline: “Maria (Riego) is an immigrant from Belize who finds herself mysteriously pregnant. She’s following the North Star, attempting to get across a closed U.S. border. She’s being chased by the right-hand man of the devil, Baal (Huston). Helping her is Jose (Emmanuel), a scrappy carpenter who happens to have built a tunnel under the Rio Grande for the Cartels. ICE and U.S. border protection enter the chase. The film culminates in an epic battle between the archangel Gabrielle (Sarafyan), who provides protection for Maria when Baal shows up ready to make sure the second coming goes his way.”