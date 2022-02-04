Winter Olympic Games open in Beijing: Armenia represented by five athletes

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially opened in Beijing today with a solemn ceremony at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest.

Around 2,900 athletes will compete in in the events. There will be 15 sports held at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this year.

The 15 Winter Olympic sports in 2022 are bobsled, luge, skeleton, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track speed skating, curling, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

Beijing 2022 organizers have vowed to deliver a “simple, safe and splendid” Games for the world.

Armenia is represented by five athletes – skiers Mikayel Mikayelyan, Katya Galstyan and Angelina Muradyna, figure skaters Tina Garabedian and Simon Senecal. Alpine skier Harutyun Harutyunyan tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the event.

Tina Garabedian and Mikayel Mikayelyan were the flag bearers of Armenia.