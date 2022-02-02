Biden’s National Security Adviser discusses Armenia-Turkey relations with Erdogan’s Spokesperson

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Dr. Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

She said the parties discussed the tension on Russian-Ukrainian border and referred to regional issues, including efforts by Turkey and Armenia to normalize relations.

Armenia and Turkey have appointed special representatives for normalization of relations. Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan held the first meeting in Moscow on January 14.