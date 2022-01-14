Special representatives of Armenia, Turkey meet in Moscow, agree to continue talks

Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Mr. Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic met on 14 January 2022, in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry informs.

During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

The parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.

The date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels.