Ruling faction to nominate Vahagn Khachaturyan for President of Armenia

The Civil Contract faction will nominate High-Tech Minister Vahagn Khachaturyan for President. Member of the faction discussed the issue with the Minister today.

Speaking to reporters, Speaker of the National Assembly, acting President Alen Simonyan said “the decision was made as a result of long discussions.”

According to Simonyan, Vahagn Khachaturyan suits for the position with his past activity and decency and will fulfill his responsibilities quite well.

“My candidacy was also discussed, but I withdrew,” he said.

Born in 1959 in the city of Sisian, Vahagn Khachaturyan graduated from the Yerevan Institute of National Economy.

He served as Mayor of Yerevan between 1992 and 1996. From 1996 to 1998 he was an Adviser to the President of the Republic of Armenia.

He has worked as Minister of High-Tech Industry since August 4, 2021.