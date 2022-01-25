At least eight killed in crush at Africa Cup of Nations

At least eight people have been killed and dozens more injured in a crush outside an Africa Cup of Nations football match in Cameroon, the BBC reports.

Videos showed crowds of screaming football fans being crushed at the entry gates to the Paul Biya stadium in the capital Yaounde.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes outside the ground as thousands of fans struggled to get access.

Of the 38 people who were injured, seven are in a serious condition.

One child is among the dead, according to officials quoted by the AFP news agency.

The stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but because of Covid restrictions it was not meant to be more than 80% full for the game on Monday.

Match officials were quoted as saying that some 50,000 people were trying to attend.