President Armen Sarkissian has a week to revoke the resignation

President Armen Sarkissian has a week to revoke his resignation, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said at the beginning of the parliament sitting today.

The President submitted his resignation according to Article 142 of RA Constitution and Article 147 of teh Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly.

According to Part 2 of Article 147 of the NA Rules of Procedure, if within a weekafter the promulgation of resignation, the official withdraws his resignation application in a written form, the Chairperson of the National Assembly shall take the floor with a statement on that.

If the official does not withdraw his application for resignation, his powers will be terminated.. The resignation shall be deemed adopted from the moment of promulgation of the protocol.

President Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation late on Sunday, noting that the decision is not emotional and follows a certain logic.

“The President does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation. At this difficult time for our state, when national unity is needed, the presidential institution should not be the target of gossip and conspiracy theories, thus diverting public attention from the most important issues,” the President said.