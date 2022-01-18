Armenia, UAE keen to develop cooperation in science and technology

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Armen Sarkissian met with the Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology. The Minister also chairs the UAE Space Agency’s Council of Scientists and coordinates the introduction of science and advanced technologies in the development of the UAE economy.

During the meeting, President Sarkissian and Minister Al Amir discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of science, technology, natural sciences, and the implementation of joint programs. Minister Al Amiri presented the work carried out by the United Arab Emirates in the fields of basic sciences and space science, in particular, referred to the historical journey of the UAE “Satellite of Hope” to Mars.

The interlocutors agreed that such ambitious programs are not only an investment for the future, but also a source of inspiration for young people to engage science. President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister of State to participate in the 6th STARMUS International Festival of Science and Art, scheduled for September in Armenia, one of the goals of which is to direct young people to science, new technologies and the future.

President Sarkissian noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the spheres of science and technology, considering them a priority from the point of view of our country’s future. In this context, the President spoke about the presidential ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) initiative aimed at scientific and technological development and possible cooperation within that framework. Reference was also made to the opportunities for young scientists to exchange programs and conduct joint research.