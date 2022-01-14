EU says the meeting of Armenian, Turkish envoys ‘an important step,’ stands ready to provide support

The EU welcomes the willingness of both Turkey and Armenia to work on the normalization of relations between the two countries and the appointment of Special Envoys for this purpose, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a statement.

“The first meeting of the Special Envoys this Friday was an important step forward and the European Union encourages both Turkey and Armenia to make further efforts in this regard,” he said.

According to the Spokesperson, any further concrete steps towards the normalization of relations would be good news for regional stability and prospects for reconciliation and economic development.

“The normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey is of key importance for the EU in its engagement with both countries. Since 2014, the EU has provided more than EUR 4.5 million to projects aiming to prepare the ground for the normalization of relations in a number of areas such as economy, culture, education, and communication exchange. The EU stands ready to provide further support to possible additional steps towards normalization of relations,” Peter Stano concluded.