Two Armenian soldiers killed, two wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

Private Arthur Mkhitaryan (born in 2002) and junior sergeant Rudik Gharibyan (born in 2002) were killed as a result of a provocation by Azerbaijani units in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss; expresses support to the family and friends of the killed servicemen.

Two othet servicemen are wounded, their lives are not in danger.

As of 21:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.