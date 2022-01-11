TopWorld

CSTO mission completed, withdrawal of peacekeepers from Kazakhstan to start in coming days – Tokayev

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 11, 2022, 11:13
Less than a minute

The withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping forces will begin in two days, their mission in Kazakhstan is coming to an end, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said, addressing the Majilis (Parliament) on Tuesday, Interfax reports.

“The main mission of the CSTO forces has been completed, in two days a phased withdrawal of the united peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO will begin,” he said.

The President also emphasized that Kazakhstan legally applied to the CSTO with a request to send a peacekeeping contingent.

According to him, Kazakhstan could have lost control over Almaty if had it not turned to the CSTO, and this threatened the loss of the whole country.

