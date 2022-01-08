Armenia reports two cases of Omicron

Two cases of Omicron have been detected in Armenia. Both are imported cases. As COVID-19 patients, they underwent an epidemiological examination. Upon arrival in Armenia, samples of their nasal mucosa were examined by sequestration method, as a result of which the Omicron variant was detected.

The condition of the patients is satisfactory, they have not been hospitalized, both receive treatment at home.



Given the epidemic situation, the Ministry of Health urges to continue to follow the anti-epidemic rules, to get vaccinated, as vaccination is the most effective preventive measure against COVID-19 and its variants.



The sequencing was carried out in cooperation with the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the RA Ministry of Health and the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National Academy of Sciences.