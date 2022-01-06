Armenian government okays the participation of troops in CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan

The Armenian government has decided to allow a subdivision of the Armed Forces to participate in peacekeeping operations in Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces.

According to a government decision, the Minister of Defense has been tasked with ensuring the departure of the subdivision to the Republic of Kazakhstan under the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council dated January 6, 2022.

Units from the Russian contingent were deployed to Kazakhstan this morning.

The main tasks of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO will be the protection of important state and military facilities, assistance to the law-enforcement forces in stabilizing the situation in Kazakhstan, the CSTO Secretariat said in a statement.