LIVE: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds online press conference

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan answers the questions of media outlets and NGOs.
Related Articles
Armenia will not provide road to Azerbaijan without customs control – PM
December 24, 2021, 22:23
No agreement on meeting with Erdogan, Armenian PM says
December 24, 2021, 20:57
Armenia interested in signing a peace treaty – PM
December 24, 2021, 20:36
PM Pashinyan chairs sitting of Security Council
December 24, 2021, 17:14
Russia welcomes EU’s participation in the delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border
December 24, 2021, 15:47
French presidential hopeful “blacklisted” by Baku
December 24, 2021, 12:59
Check AlsoClose
-
Custos of the Holy Land visits the Armenian Patriarchate of JerusalemDecember 24, 2021, 10:54