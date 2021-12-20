Catholicos Karekin II receives Iranian MPs

On December 20, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received Members of Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Majlis.

In his welcoming remarks, His Holiness emphasized that the friendly relations and close cooperation established between Armenia and Iran have a huge history. According to His Holiness, the Armenian community of Iran, which has been able to preserve its national culture and values due to the friendly attitude of the Iranian Authorities, also makes a great contribution to the deepening and strengthening of the ties between the two countries.

In turn, Mr. Seyed Mahdi Farshadan, Head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, informed the Patriarch of All Armenians about the plans and expectations of their visit. He also noted the importance of the role of the Spiritual Leaders of the two countries in the deepening of the Armenian-Iranian friendly ties. Referring to the regional situation, Mr. Seyed Mahdi Farshadan stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of conflicts.

During the conversation, His Holiness Karekin II, Pontiff of All Armenians; expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support to Armenia during the War of Artsakh and the difficult post-war period.

Conveying his best wishes to the Members of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, His Holiness expressed hope, that the inter-parliamentary meetings of the two countries will have good results in favor of closer relations between the friendly nations.