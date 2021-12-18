OSCE Swedish Presidency hosts conference on aftermath of Second Artsakh War

There is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Ambassador Armen Papikyan said at an online conference hosted by the Swedish Presidency of the OSCE.

During the three sessions of the conference dedicated to the aftermath of the Second Artsakh War and the OSCE’s role in the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict the participants discussed role of confidence-building measures in preparing peoples for peace, including the unblocking of economic and transport links, addressing environmental challenges, and protecting the region’s cultural heritage, as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Ambassador Papikyan noted that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and stressed that the results of the use of force cannot serve as a basis for lasting peace. He noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started as a result of Azerbaijan’s suppression of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, massacres and ethnic cleansing of Armenians for that purpose, adding that a comprehensive and permanent settlement of the conflict is possible only if this inalienable right is exercised.

Speaking about the means of preparing the people for peace, security and trust-building, Ambassador Papikyan stressed that Armenia has always been in favor of establishing a favorable environment for peace. From this point of view, he noted that Azerbaijan should adopt a similar approach, first of all, return all Armenian prisoners of war and other captives, withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia, refrain from new provocations, belligerent rhetoric and territorial claims on Armenia.

Armen Papikyan noted that the destruction, falsification and illegal misappropriation of the Armenian cultural heritage also hinder the advancement of the peace agenda in the region and attached importance to the unimpeded entry of international specialized organizations into the Karabakh conflict zone. From the point of view of the protection of the Armenian cultural heritage, the RA Permanent Representative stressed the importance of the decision of the International Court of Justice.

The Permanent Representative reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to engage in good faith in the peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The importance of resuming the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visits to the region was stressed.

Ambassador Papikian noted that the fact that Azerbaijan does not participate in this conference organized by the Swedish OSCE Chairmanship, which is aimed at promoting dialogue, clearly shows Azerbaijan’s real approaches to the resumption of the negotiation process and the normalization of relations with Armenia.