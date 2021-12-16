Turkey considering bids for launching Yerevan-Istanbul flights – Cavusoglu

Ankara is considering bids from Turkish and Armenian airlines regarding the opening of Istanbul-Yerevan flights, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters following his visit to the UAE, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to him, the applications of airlines are considered by the Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Turkey.

“Actually, the attitude of the Turkish side to the issue is positive. In the coming days, it will be determined which of the companies will be able to fly on this route,” Cavusoglu said.