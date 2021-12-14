Armenian PM off to Brussels for working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.



Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the sixth summit of the Eastern Partnership in Brussels. Within the framework of the event, the Prime Minister of Armenia is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with European partners.

The Prime Minister will also have a private talk with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.



The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled in Brussels.

