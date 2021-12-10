Armenian companies participate in Dubai MENOPE international exhibition

Eight Armenian companies participated in the annual Middle East Organic Exhibition “MENOPE” in Dubai with a joint pavilion with funding support by the European Union and Austrian Development Cooperation. The expo is the only dedicated business event in the region that focuses on natural products.

Participation in the joint pavilion of Armenia was organized within the framework of the EU Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (EU-GAIA), a project funded by the European Union (EU) and co-funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation, and implemented by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and UNDP, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

This year Armenia was showcasing sustainable agricultural products produced by EU-GAIA beneficiaries, including:

Organic and natural honey

Canned natural fruits and vegetables

Herbs / herbal teas

Beans cultivated by sustainable methods (humus and tahini)

Grain Seed Processing and Production

Organic fertilizers and briquettes

In the Armenian pavilion, visitors could taste not only EU, NOP and USDA certified “organic” products, but also a wide selection of “green” and “sustainable” products. This means that food is produced primarily with an obligation to protect the environment, based on EU-compliant agricultural standards and regulations.

“The EU helps farmers in different regions of Armenia to improve their production both in quantity and quality, and to find markets for the products, as well as promoting exports. Armenia has particular strengths for the production of healthy natural and niche products. Indeed, it is an advantage that Armenian companies have an organic certification with support from the EU-Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia,”- said the Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the head of the EU delegation in Armenia “.

At the MENOPE exhibition, Armenia has achieved great success not only among reputable partners, but also among buyers who appreciate the health and quality of the food they choose for their family.

“Austria as the organic leader in the European Union is proud to support Armenia going organic. Helping the producers access international markets is one of our core activities, and the growing Arab market is very promising for Armenian organic and green products”, noted Pascal Bokkers, EU-GAIA Project Manager.

The demand for organic products is growing exponentially in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as consumers are placing higher value on sustainable and healthy products. Dubai’s unique geographical location also makes the country a crucial link in international trade routes and an important gateway to the GCC and Pan Arab Markets.

Sustainable shopping choices will make a huge impact on the rural people of Armenia, as well as preservation of the Mother Earth.