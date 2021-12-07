World Court orders Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians, ensure the safety of POWs

The International Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians and attacks on Armenian cultural heritage and protect Armenian prisoners-of-war.

The UN Court delivered its Order in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

It obliged Azerbaijan to protect Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees from violence and bodily harm and ensure their security and equality before the law

ICJ emphasized the necessary to prevent any discrimination or incitement of racial hatred against Armenians, including by officials and public institutions.



The Court also ordered to prevent and punish all acts of vandalism and desecration of Armenian cultural heritage, including but not limited to churches, monuments, landmarks, cemeteries and artefacts.

It also obliged both parties [Armenia and Azerbaijan] to refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.

In the case Azerbaijan vs. Armenia the Court obliged the Republic of Armenia to take all necessary measures to prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred, including by organizations and private persons in its territory, targeted at persons of Azerbaijani origin.