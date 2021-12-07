UN Court delivers Orders in cases involving Armenia and Azerbaijan

The International Court of Justice is delivering its Orders in cases involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue is reading out the Court’s Order at a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague to be held following the delivery of its Order in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan), which will begin at 3 p.m.



On September 16, the Republic of Armenia instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Azerbaijan lodged a similar complaint on September 30.