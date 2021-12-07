On anniversary of Spitak earthquake, President Sarkissian calls for unity

President Armen Sarkissian calls for unity on the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake.

“Today we commemorate the memory of the victims of the 1988 December disaster, the earthquake,” the Pesident said.

He conveyed words of sympathy and support to all countrymen who lost their loved ones, family and home during the devastating earthquake.

“In memory of the dead, we can and must be united to bulid through daily work snd devotion, hope and faith our strong homeland that will withstand any calamity,” the President said.