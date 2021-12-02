New Year tree to be installed in Republic Square – Yerevan City Hall

The Yerevan City Hall has decided to erect a Christmas Tree in the Republic Square and administrative districts.

However, the municipality says, there will be no fireworks and festive street lighting and New Year events and Christmas fairs.

At the same time, on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas, the Yerevan Municipality decided to place the country’s main Christmas tree for children in the Republic Square. Christmas trees will also be placed in the administrative districts.



All first- and second-graders in Yerevan will receive an invitation from the municipality to watch children’s New Year performances.

Last year all festivities were canceled because to the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, which saw thousands killed and many displaced from their homes.