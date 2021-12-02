PoliticsTop

Foreign Minister expresses Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 2, 2021, 23:45
Less than a minute

Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani “border clashes”, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Met with my Armenian counterpart at OSCE. I expressed Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people, reiterated Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops,” Minister Joly said in a Twitter post.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, loved ones and the community. We call for de-escalation so that a peaceful solution to the conflict may be found,” she added.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries are attending the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 2, 2021, 23:45
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button