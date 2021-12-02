Armenian wrestler Malkhas Amoyan tops UWW ranking, to get $10,000 in reward

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan tops the ranking of the United World Wrestling (UWW)in the 72 kg weight category and will be awarded $10,000.

Another Armenian wrestler Gevorg Sahakyan, representing Poland, comes second in the same weight category. Sergei Kutuzov of Russia is ranked third.

Wrestlers from eight different nationalities claimed the grand prize of $10,000 as United World Wrestling announced the prize winners of Greco-Roman in its year-end awards.

UWW will award $600,000 in prize money to 90 wrestlers, 30 from each style, based on a ranking system that honors the most active wrestler throughout the season.

The top-ranked wrestler will get $10,000 followed by $7,000 for the second-placed wrestler and $3,000 for the third-ranked wrestler.

Malkhas Amoyan, 22, won men’s 72 kg event at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo, Norway. He snatched a silver medal in the 2021 European Wrestling Championships held in Warsaw, Poland.